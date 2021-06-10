Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert June 10: Children Questions Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sounarya gives Karthik an earful and says that she is disappointed by his behaviour and asks Karthik how will he show his face to his children and how will he answer them. Karthik tells Soundarya that he is feeling guilty for his mistake. Later, he gives a reality check on Mounitha's character. Meanwhile, Hima and Sourya return home and question the family about Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik is shocked by Deepa's behaviour. Karthik tries to apologise to Deepa but she refuses to listen to him. Bhagyalaxmi gives Muralikrishna an idea. Later, Mounitha calls Karthik, but he ignores her. Deepa asks Muralikrishna not to give her any advice.