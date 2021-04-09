Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 9, 2021: Will Karthik Forgive Deepa?

Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today: Karthik asks Deepa to get ready for checkups but Deepa refuses to go with him. Deepa questions Karthik over his rights to take her to the hospital. He requests Karthik to forgive her and believe Thulasi. Karthik rejects Deepa's request. Later, Soundarya and Anand Rao try to explain to Deepa and asks her not to lose hope on Karthik.

Meanwhile, Bhagyalaxmi advises Muralikrishna to visit Soundarya's house and to check who is Deepa.

In the last episode, Hima and Sourya tell Deepa that Karthik has taken a promise from them not to leave him. Later, Anand Rao and Soudarya suspect Karthik's behavior. Malathi takes care of Deepa after she falls unconscious.