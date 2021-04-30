Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 30: Deepa Collapses

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik gives medicines to Deepa and goes on to perform puja. Soundarya wonders why Mounitha is taking care of Deepa's medication. Meanwhile, the family gets worried as Deepa falls unconscious. Karthik takes Deepa to the hospital.

On the other hand, Mounitha tries to provoke Karthik as she's suspects that he might get close to Deepa and save her. After reaching home, Karthik lashes out at Deepa for not taking care of her health.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik agrees to perform the ritual with Deepa. Soundarya warns Mounitha to stay away from Karthik and Deepa. On the other hand, Bhagyalaxmi and Muralikrishna get tensed about Mounitha attending the ritual. Later, Karthik's family is elated on seeing him and Deepa together doing the ritual. Deepa gets furious as Mounitha tries to give her medicine. Karthik takes medicines from Mounitha and gives them to Deepa.