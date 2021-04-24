Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 24: Can Mounitha Woo Karthik?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya and Anand Rao get doubts over Deepa's health condition. Later, Hima and Sourya ask Deepa was going to visit Muralikrishna's house for the ritual. Deepa refuses to answer them. The next day, Sourya and Hima request Soundarya to ask Karthik to attend the ritual at Muralikrishna's house with them. Meanwhile, Mounitha plans to go out with Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya gets suspicious of Karthik's unusual behavior. Karthik questions Deepa on why was being so stubborn with him. Deepa tells Karthik that there are trust issues between them. However, Karthik assures her that he can help her with that but urges Deepa to be happy by forgetting the past. Then Karthik gives Deepa permission to go to Muralikrishna's house. Elsewhere, Muralikrishna feels elated when Bhagyalakshmi says Deepa is attending the ritual.