Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 16: Mounitha Shocked!

Karthika Deepam today's spoiler alert, doctor alerts Karthik to take of Deepa and to make sure that she takes medication. Doctors warn Karthik not to stress her much as it may affect her Health condition. Later, Deepa tells Soundarya that Karthik has accepted her. Deepa spends some quality time with family and children.

Meanwhile, Karthik visits Mounitha's house. And Mounitha is speechless over his question on why she didn't tell him about Deepa's whereabouts and the revelation that he overheard her talk with Priyamani. Karthik warns Mounitha and asks her not to repeat her mistake.

In the last episode, Deepa asks Karthik to tell her about the state of her health but Karthik refuses to tell her. Elsewhere, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and tells her that she has requested Karthik to take Deepa to the hospital and confounds Soundarya. On the other hand, Karthik takes Deepa to the hospital and introduces her to the doctor as his wife.