Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 13: Will Deepa Agrees to Take Treatment?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Muralikrishna thinks about Deepa's health. Karthik sees medicines in the dustbin and lashes out on Deepa for throwing them in the trash. Later Soundarya asks Karthik why he is forcing Deepa to take medicines. But Karthik lies to Soundarya and doesn't mention Deepa's health.

Meanwhile, Priyamani asks Mounitha about Karthik. Soundarya is left speechless when Sourya questions her.

In the previous episode, Karthik gets frustrated as Deepa refuses to take medication. Deepa also checks with Muralikrishna if he was offering medicines to her because of the doctor's advice or Karthik's behest. Later, Deepa throws tantrums at Muralikrishna and Soundarya and refuses to take medicine. Meanwhile, Soundarya asks Karthik to keep his ego and attitude aside for Deepa.