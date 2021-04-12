Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 12, 2021: Ego Clashes Continue

Karthika Deepam Today's episode: Karthik overthinks about Deepa's health. He gets frustrated as Deepa refuses to take medication. Deepa also checks with Muralikrishna if he was offering medicines to her because of the doctor's advice or Karthik's behest. Later, Deepa throws tantrums at Muralikrishna and Soundarya and refuses to take medicine. Meanwhile, Soundarya asks Karthik to keep his ego and attitude aside for Deepa.

Mounitha instigates Karthik against Deepa and children. Sourya shares her happiness with Deepa and Soundarya about Karthik.

In the last episode, Karthik hears the shocking news about Deepa's health condition. While Shravya wonders with Soundarya what was the use if Karthik was not bringing back Deepa home. Later, Karthik lashes out at Muralikrishna and Bhagyalaxmi for not taking good care of Deepa's health. Elsewhere, Deepa rethinks her decision to stay at Soundarya's house.