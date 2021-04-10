Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 10, 2021: Doctor Delivers Shocking News

Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today: Karthik hears the shocking news about Deepa's health condition. The doctor tells Karthik that he should take care of Deepa and admit her in the hospital as soon as possible. While Shravya questions Soundarya saying what was the use if Karthik is not bringing Deepa back home.

Later, Karthik lashes out at Muralikrishna and Bhagyalaxmi for not taking good care of Deepa's health. Elsewhere, Deepa rethinks her decision to stay in Soundarya's house.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalaxmi advises Muralikrishna to visit Soundarya's house and to check who is Deepa. Karthik asks Deepa to get ready for checkups but Deepa refuses to go with him. Later, Soundarya and Anand Rao try to explain to Deepa and ask her not to lose hope on Karthik.