Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert 11 May: Deepa Back To Vantalakka

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Varanasi helps Deepa restart her catering business. Sourya and Hima tell Aditya that Deepa is missing, and Shravya gets tensed. Aditya informs Karthik that Deepa has gone missing. Mounitha plans to meet Karthik to know why he called Dr. Bharathi. Varanasi tries to convince Deepa to return to Karthik's home but she politely refuses it. Later, Muralikrishna slams Karthik for his carelessness.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa leaves Soundarya's house. Karthik tells Bharathi not to tell the truth to Deepa. Bharathi declines Karthik's request. Later, Mounitha lands in a tight spot after Bharathi finds Deepa's reports in her house and questions her intention. Bharathi fires Mounitha for her plan.