Karthika Deepam Fans Including Manchu Lakshmi's Mom Happy to See Karthik Crying

Karthika Deepam, which airs on Star Maa, is one of the most popular shows among Telugu Television serials. Karthika Deepam continues to rule the TRP charts in the Telugu TV series. We can say that many viewers are attached to the Karthika Deepam series and never miss watching the episodes on time.

The series recently celebrated the completion of 1,000 episodes. Not only the ordinary audiences, but celebrities also follow the series every day. The character of Deepa, known as Vantalakka, has become a household name in Telugu families.

Concerning the twist in yesterday's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik will learn the truth that Deepa is innocent and had no affair with Vihari.Karthik regrets his behaviour and sheds tears.

After the latest episode was aired actress and TV show anchor Manchu Lakshmi shared an interesting reaction from her mother, Manchu Nirmala Devi, about Saturday's episode.

" Karthik from #karthikadeepam cried for the first time anta. My mom is finally happy... ", she shared on her Twitter profile.

Karthik from #karthikadeepam cried for the first time anta. My mom is finally happy.. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 22, 2021

Star MAA was quick to respond, elated by Manchu Lakshmi's tweet. Quoting Lakshmi’s tweet and Star MAA replied "We too are happy about this tweet!!".

In the series, Deepa is the one who cries most of the time, and viewers rarely get to see Karthik cry. Many others who regularly follow Karthika Deepam were drawn to Lakshmi's post and surprised that celebrities also follow the serial.