Karthika Deepam Better Than Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Promo, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is managing to grab the attention of the audience. From day one, the show is not getting a good TRP rating, and viewers are not impressed with season 5. They say that season 5 is not reaching their expectations. Weekends with Nagarjuna have a better TRP rating than the weekdays. And the promos of the show are a bit boring. And, according to the section audience, the Karthik Deepam promos are far more interesting than the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promos. But we won't be wrong to say that promo is the best trick to grab viewers. The Bigg Boss makers edited the promos very well in the second week, and the TRP ratings skyrocketed.

Anyway, the Bigg Boss Telugu makers should plan something special before it's too late because audiences are losing interest in watching the show. A section of the audience believes that the makers should plan an interesting wild card entry soon so that the contestants might change their game strategy. Adding they say that if the makers would not eliminate Uma Devi and Saryu in place of other contestants, the show might get good content. We should agree to it because Star Maa and the show maker are doing their own eliminations. Do you agree for? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates