Karthika Deepam Actress Uma Devi Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is gearing up for second-week elimination. The nominated contestants are RJ Kajal, Priyan, Anee Master, Natraj Master, Priyanka Singh and Lobo.

If you are waiting to know who got eliminated from the show. Let me be the first one to break the suspense for you.

The buzz on social media suggests that host Akkineni Nagarjuna who appeared on the Sunday episode eliminated Uma Devi from Bigg Boss house.

Yes, Uma Devi is reportedly the second contestant to have been eliminated from Bigg Boss house as he garnered the least votes from the audience and general public.

Let's wait and watch whether Uma Devi really got eliminated from the house or not in tomorrow's episode.

