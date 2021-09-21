Karthika Deepam Actress Uma Devi Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has entered into its third week. So far, we can't seem to zero in on a single contestant who we think deserves to be win the Bigg Boss trophy this season.

It wouldn't be wrong, if we said, all the contestants in the Telugu Bigg Boss house are giving just normal performance in the house. No. We are not saying this but the Bigg Boss viewers.

Perhaps they need more time to warm up to the environment in the house. There have been two eliminations in the house and seventeen contestants are still competing to clinch the title.

The last elimination was on Sunday, Karthika Deepam actress Uma Devi was evicted from the house. Do you know how much she was paid for staying in the house for two weeks?

Well, If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Uma Devi is said to have earned Rs One Lakh sixty thousand for her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about tonight's episode, Bigg Boss Telugu's third-week nominations are going to be continued in tonight's episode. The nominated contestant list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 of the third week are yet to be out. The voting lines for Bigg Boss Telugu third-week nominations would be thrown open tonight by 11 PM.