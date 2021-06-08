Karthika Deepam Actress Premi Viswanath aka Vantalakka Flooded With Love Letters

Karthika Deepam, which airs on Star Maa, is one of the most popular shows on Telugu Television. Karthika Deepam continues to rule the TRP charts among the Telugu TV series. It won't be wrong to say that many viewers are attached to the Karthika Deepam series and never want to miss the chance of watching the episodes on time.

Premi Vishwanath, well known as Vantalaaka is the most popular character in the Telugu TV soap Karthika Deepam. She has earned a special fan base on social media. All the viewers address her as Deepa or Vantalakka. Only a few of them know her real name is Premi Vishwanath.

Premi Vishwanath and Suma Kanakala have shared screen space for Tenali Double Horse advertisement. Recently, the duo came live on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook as part of the promotions for Tenali Double Horse.

On the occasion, netizens asked Premi about her thoughts on color, to which she replied that color is unimportant, but the character is. And few netizens asked about her relationship status. Premi clarified that she has got two to three proposals, but she rejected them and said she is single. Premi stated that she had received a love letter and that although she liked the letter but did not like the man. One of the netizens asked Premi his name but she refused to reveal.