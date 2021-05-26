Karthika Deepam Actress Instagram Post Viral: Check Vantalakka's Smoking Video

Karthika Deepam, which airs on Star Maa, is one of the most popular shows among Telugu Television shows. Karthika Deepam continues to rule the TRP charts among the Telugu TV series. We can say that many viewers are attached to the Karthika Deepam series and never miss watching the episodes on time.

The Kerala actress has made a name for herself by playing Vantalakka in the series. It is known that Vantalakka has a special fan base on social media platforms. All the viewers address her as Deepa or Vantalakka, only a few of them know her real name is Premi Vishwanath.

In a recent post, Premi Vishwanath posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle, which have gone viral. In the photo, Premi Vishwanath aka Vantalakka is seen smoking while flaunting some Allu Arjun poses from the "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" movie.

Check Out This Video of Vantalakka