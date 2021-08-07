Karthika Deepam Actress Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is hitting the headlines for more reasons than one. Ever since the makers dropped the logo of the upcoming season of the famous Telugu reality show, there has been a huge buzz surrounding the show. Bigg Boss Telugu addicts are eagerly waiting for the new season to be launched. If you haven't heard the launch date of the new season, yet.

Let me be the first one to break the news. Ee have learnt from our sources that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to get launched on September 5, 2021. The probable contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is creating waves on social media ever since the new season logo was put out by the makers on the internet.

For who are joined in late to the story, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deepika Pilli, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo are among the probable contestants who will take part in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. If sources are to be believed, Uma Devi aka Bhagyam of Karthika Deepam is expected to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We don't know whether she has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 or not but her entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

Let's wait to know the names of celebrities who will be entering the house as contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.