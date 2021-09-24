Karthika Deepam Actress Donates Bigg Boss Telugu Remuneration To Cancer Patient

Karthika Deepam is one of the most popular serials on MAA TV. There is a possibility of Small screen viewers giving movies or popular reality shows a miss, but they never miss Karthika Deepam.

The show always tops the TRP charts. Recently, Karthika Deepam actress Uma Devi was a contestant on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The actress got eliminated from the house in the second week itself. She earned a decent remuneration from the show. Now, we hear that Karthika Deepam actress Uma Devi has donated Bigg Boss Telugu remuneration to a cancer patient. The details about the child haven't been disclosed yet.

Bigg Boss fans are mighty impressed with Uma Devi's kind gesture. After learning about Uma Devi's real character, Bigg Boss fans and the audience are requesting show makers to bring her back on the show. Let's wait and watch to see whether will she make a re-entry or not.