Karthika Deepam Actress in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making the headlines since the makers released the logo and promo of the upcoming season. The audience are can't contain their excitement and waiting eagerly to know the release date of the show. As per the buzz, the show is all set t go on air on September 5 2021 on Star Maa and Disney plus Hotstar. Tollywood King Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since season 3 will continue to be the host this season as well. As per the latest buzz, Nagarjuna has finished shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

There is a lot of speculation doing the rounds on social media on the celebrities who will be entering the glass house as contestants. Esha Chawla, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Mangli, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and a few others are said to be entering the Bigg Boss house. Now, the latest we hear is that Karthika Deepam actress Archana Ananth, known as Soundarya, is going to enter the glass house as one of the contestants.

Now, who is Archana and what is her character in Karthika Deepa, you wonder? Well, we feel you. When we watch movies or serials, we are more familiar with the names of the characters than the real names of the actors. So, for the unversed, Archana plays Karthik's mother in the Karthika Deepam. For the past few weeks, Archana was nowhere to be seen in the series. According to the screenplay, Soundarya has been sent aboard out of the blue, to meet her daughter. So, this has given rise to rumours that Archana Ananth may be shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. It is not uncommon to find actors leaving their current assignment to enter the Bigg Boss house. So we wonder if Soundarya is doing the same. Let us wait and watch if Archana Ananth, known as Soundarya, will enter the show.