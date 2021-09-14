Karthika Deepa Spolier Alert Today's Episode September 14: Mounitha Arrested

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik’s lawyer questions Roshini to know if Karthik tell told her about Mountha being alive. Roshini replies in the affirmative but says that she didn’t believe in his words. On the other hand, Roshini and Karthik are shocked when Deepa presents Mounitha in the court. Mounitha accepts her crimes and tells the judge that her love for Karthik triggered the criminal acts. Elsewhere Karthik is relieved from the case and court orders arrest of Mounitha. Mounitha warns Deepa to stay away from Karthik. Roshini interrogates Mounitha and gets to knows Mounitha’s real intention.

In yesterday’s episode, Karthik tells Soundarya and family about Mounitha's plan and her disguise as Dr. Rina. Karthik tries to prove that he is innocent, but fails due to lack of evidence. On the other hand, Deepa warns Mounitha and tries to shoot her. Elsewhere, Mounitha emotionally manipulates Deepa saying that she was willing to surrender to the police. Karthik's lawyer questions Roshini.