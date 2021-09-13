Karthika Deepa Spoiler Alert Today's Episode September 13: Nobody Believes Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tell Soundarya and family about Mounitha's plan and her disguise as Dr. Rina. Karthik tries to prove that he is innocent, but fails due to lack of evidence. On the other hand, Deepa warns Mounitha and tries to shoot her. Elsewhere, Mounitha emotionally manipulates Deepa saying that she was willing to surrender to the police. Karthik's lawyer questions Roshini.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya and her family member try to prove to the court that Karthik did not kill Mounitha. But the court session turns out in favour of Mounitha. Mounitha kidnaps Deepa and asks her to forget Karthik. Meanwhile, Deepa gives Mounitha a reality check over her evil plans. Deepa asks Mounitha to surrender to the police, but she doesn't budge. On the other hand, Deepa takes Mounitha's revolver and threatens to surrender.