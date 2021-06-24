Karthika Deepa Spoiler Alert Today's Episode June 24: Truth About Mounitha's Pregnancy

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Muralikrishna thanks Bhagyalakshmi for taking care of Deepa. Bhagylakshmi decides to bring Deepa to her house and wants to teach Karthik a lesson. Deepa tries to learn the real truth about Mounitha's pregnancy. Karthik avoids Mounitha's calls. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits Soundarya's house and requests her for support.

In yesterday's episode, Bhagyalakshmi and Muralikrishna are worried about Deepa. Karthik over thinks about his situation. Deepa breaks her silence and speaks to Karthik about Mounitha. Karthik shares his grief with Deepa and tells her Mounitha only told him that he has a male fertility problem. Elsewhere, Deepa suspects Mounitha and tries to find the truth.