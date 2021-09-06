Karanvir Bohra Reacts To ‘Gareeb’ Remark For Arriving in Ciaz To Sidharth Shukla’s Home

Actor Karanvir Bohra recently slammed a media reporter for calling him ‘Gareeb’ (poor) as he arrived at Sidharth Shukla's Mumbai home in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. This happened a few days ago when the actor went to pay his respects to Shukla and offer condolences to his family.

Bohra shared a video that went viral on Instagram recently. In the video, you can hear a person say, “Ciaz mein aaye hai, gareeb dikh raha hai yeh toh (He has come in Ciaz. Looks poor).” You can see that Karanvir was busy speaking with the police officers and left after that in his car.

The Qubool Hai actor posted this video on Instagram and captioned it, “Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name.”

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu went to attend the last rites of the late actor Sidharth Shukla and later visited his family at their residence. Earlier Bohra shared an emotional post in memory of Sidharth and wrote, “This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. How can this happen? What kind of joke is God is playing with us? Sending prayers to his family... may God give them strength to bear this loss.”

Shukla died on September 2 in Mumbai after suffering a massive heart attack. He was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 and is known for his role in Balika Vadhu. The prayer meet for the actor will be held today (6 Sept), from 5 pm onwards.