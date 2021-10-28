Karan Kundrra's Ex-girlfriend Confirms Bigg Boss Wild Card Entry, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is receiving a lot of love from fans and audience. It's been three weeks that the show went on air. The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 have started entertaining the viewers with their friendship, love and catfights in the house. And it is also time for the second wild card entry in the house. Last week, Rajiv Adatia was entered the Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. There's all set to be another new entrant to the house. Yes, she is none other than Anushka Dandekar, who is an actress, VJ and also Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend.

Anusha herself confirmed the news via Instagram. She took to instagram and wrote, "All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!

“Everything you need to know!”

She could be getting some fancy pay for her stint in the house.