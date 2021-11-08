Karan Kundrra First Bigg Boss Contestant to Create This Record

Bigg Boss 15 is going well with a few contestants making history and a few just running along. Recently we got the elimination of Miesha Iyer on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. As we know the top contenders of BB15 are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. Their game was appreciated by the fans.

In recent weeks, all three of them have played a decent game. Tejasswi is being tagged as ‘Naagin’ of the house as she is more focused on her celebrity status and love angle with Kundrra. Speaking of which, it has also affected him in both positive and negative ways.

Karan has become a bit lethargic in his game but he has not lost track. He is still playing the smartest game in the house. BB15 viewers are liking his strategy and are rooting for him. Many have said that he is getting distracted due to Tejasswi but to motivate him, his fans trended his name on Twitter.

Fans trended ‘BB15 BELONGS TO KARAN’ on Twitter and now it has also crossed 1 million tweets. The number is only increasing. This is historic as Karan is the only contestant to do so.

It is to be seen how Karan plays in the coming week. Will he be back on track and play as he did in Week 1 and 2 or continue with how he did in recent weeks.