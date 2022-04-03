Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiya welcome baby boy| Popular TV hosts Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya on Sunday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

Limbachiya, 35, took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot. "It's a boy!' he captioned the picture.

Producer-director Karan Johar wished the couple in response to the Instagram post shared by Limbachiya and said Badhaai.

Several celebrities including Shamita Shetty, Mouni Roy, and others wished the couple over the birth of their first child.

Popular comedienne and presenter Bharti Singh, 35, got married to Limbachiya in 2017. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. The duo currently hosts two shows together, "Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra".