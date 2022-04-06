Kannathil Muthamittal New Entertainment Serial for ZEE 5 Tamil Audience

Chennai: Since its inception, Zee Tamil has strived at entertaining its audience through thought-provoking fiction shows and clutter-breaking non-fiction properties. Launching on 11th April, Kannathil Muthamittal will take viewers on a heartwarming journey of a vibrant teenager, Adhira (Manishajith), and her generous stepmother, Subhatra. The unconventional show will air from Monday to Saturday at 2 pm and will star Manishajith as Adhira and Divya as Subhatra.

Kannathil Muthamittal will revolve around Adhira, a sensible and feisty teenager, who has had a very tough life since childhood. Her rough past makes her hate her stepmother - Subhatra. However, a shocking revelation will change everything in Adhira’s life. How it transforms the unexplainable bond between Adhira and Subhatra forms the rest of the story.

Speaking about the show’s launch, Mr.Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head, ZEEL, said, “We have always aimed at creating diversified content for our viewers. Kannathil Mithamittal, will showcase an unconventional bond between a stepdaughter and her stepmother. We are sure it will not only entertain the audience, but also take them on an intriguing journey where they’ll experience varied emotions and relate to every character and the story.”

To witness the intriguing tale of a stepmother and her stepdaughter, tune in to Kannathil Muthamittal which premieres on 11th April and airs every Monday to Saturday at 2 pm, only on Zee Tamil