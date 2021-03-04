Kannada TV Serial Brahmagantu Makers Killing Geetha's Character Over Bigg Boss Entry?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has begun and there are some fantastic contestant this time around. Late Kannada actor Ashwath's son Shankar, actress Nidhi Subbaiah, Tik Tok Star Dhanushree, Majaa Bharatha fame Pavagada Manju, Prashanth Sambargi among others are part of the BBK8 cast. One of the prominent faces from the Kannada small screen Geetha Bharathi Bhatt is also one of the contestants.

Geetha Bhatt is a familiar face on the Kannada small screen and she became a household name, thanks to her appearance in the famous TV serial Brahmagantu. Her character is most loved in the serial and the show gets good TRPs too, thanks to the storyline and performance of the actors.

Now, when the rumours made the rounds that Geetha Bhatt was entering the Bigg Boss house, the show viewers wondered what would happen to the show. In fact, even the name of actor Anirudh of Jothe Jotheyali serial fame too was making the rounds on social media as one of the prospective contestants. However, he put speculation to rest by clarifying that he was not leaving the show for anything and Bigg Boss was not his cup of tea.

When it came to Geetha Bhatt, her being a part of the TV reality show was almost confirmed and it was being said that she was shooting back to back to ensure that the show did not get affected. But we have our own doubts that Geetha Bhatt could shoot for so many episodes and going by the way she's performing in the Kannada Bigg Boss house in the first few days, it seems she's gonna stay there for long. So we wonder what happens to her character? Will Brahmagantu makers kill Geetha character in the serial? Only time will tell.