BBK8 11th Week Captaincy Contenders

The proceedings in the Bigg Boss Kannada house is progressing without a hitch. The ongoing season of BBK is heading towards its 12th week with episodes loaded with fun moments, emotional scenes and fights. The contestants in the house are fiercely competing with one another during the tasks. As the captain of the next week is not decided yet, Bigg Boss has assigned some tasks to the contestants.

Prashanth Sambargi, Shubha Poonja, and Shamanth are confirmed to be the top contenders for captaincy next week, according to Voot live viewers. BBK fans say that Shamanth or Shubha Poonja stand a chance to become the Kannada Bigg Boss house captain. Earlier, there was a buzz that there will be a likelihood of picking the first female captain of Bigg Boss Kannada Season. Let us wait and watch who will win the captaincy task and lead the BBK house in the 11th week.