Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers Want Prashanth, Chakravarthy Evicted

Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss Second innings is receiving a mixed response from fans and public alike. It’s been a week, the second innings went on air, though there was a weekend but Sudeep hasn’t eliminated anyone from the house. The same contestants who have been nominated for last week are continued to nominated even this week too.

Only three weeks left for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is get to wrapped up. If makers really planning to wrap up the show in next three weeks, then there’s a chance for double elimination from this week onwards.

We can’t guess or predict who will get eliminated, but the audience can decide who they want to send out of the house. Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are demanding Sudeep and Colors Kannada to eliminate Prashanth and Chakravarthy from the house.

They are urging Sudeep to give lecture to both of them as they both are spreading a lot of negativity in the house. Will Sudeep eliminated neither one of them or not is yet to wait and see.