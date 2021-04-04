Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers Troll Shankar Ashwath Over Rude Behaviour Towards Sudeep

In the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 the issue of how Shankar Ashwath was treated became a topic of discussion. When the discussion was on, Shankar tried to justify himself and spoke rudely to Sudeep. Later, Sudeep also spoke in a louder voice which shocked all the contestants inside the house. However, Sudeep said it was not right for Shankar Ashwath to play the game aggressively.

Netizens on Twitter are trolling Shankar for his behavior towards Sudeep. They say that Sudeep is according respect to Shankar because of his seniority and age but Shankar failed to live up it. A few viewers are even pointing out that Shankar made a bad move in the swimming pool task and that's why he is being hated.

Meanwhile, some netizens are saying that Shankar is mentally stronger and capable than half of the contestants inside the house. The only thing is as the game is intensifying and physical activities are being played, Shankar seems to have a feeling of insecurity. There is a rumor that Shankar Ashwath will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.