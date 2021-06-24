Kannada Bigg Boss Viewers Say Vaishnavi Only Contestant With Zero Haters

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestant Vaishnavi was quite a familiar face on the Kannada small screen However, she her popularity has soared after her Bigg Boss stint. It is known that Colors Kannada restarted the suspended Bigg Boss show which made all the viewers happy. All the contestants were welcomed back into the Bigg Boss house by Kichcha Sudeep himself. Now, fans of every contestant is back on social media to express their support for their favourite person in the sow.

Now, we came across something interesting. We do know that Divya and Aravind have their own fan groups. Now, that is no news though. What caught out attention was that several Bigg Boss viewers rooting for Vaishnavi. Most netizens feel that she is a fantastic contestant of BBK8 and also a strong independent contestant when compared to the others in the glass house. In the first innings of BBK8, the only drawback of Vaishnavi was she used to hang out with Divya U and Divya S. Yet, never once did she lose focus on the game.

Vaishnavi fans are happy to see her back and know for sure that she will make it to the top 5. The general sentiment is that Vaishnavi is the only contestant in the Kannada Bogg Boss house with zero haters. Meanwhile, Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi fans are having a war on Twitter since the first innings of BBK8. Vaishnavi got a huge following because of her individuality in the house. In yesterday's second innings pilot episode, Vaishnavi told Sudeep that she does not want to talk about marriage on the show anymore as her mother did not like it. Netizens are waiting to see how Vaishnavi will respond to issues in the second innings, which was her major drawback in the first innings of BBK8. Let us wait and watch to see of will Vaishnavi overcomes her first innings drawbacks in the second innings.