Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers are disappointed with BBK maker and Colors Kannada channel for not arranging another host for weekend episodes in Sudeep's absence. Earlier there was a talk that BBK makers are trying to contact some celebrity to host the weekend episodes. And there was news that Uppendra or KGF Star may host the show. In that case, all the BBK fans were excited about the weekend episode.

Netizens say if they would arrange any other celebrity for hosting this weekend episodes the channel would get good TRP ratings. BBK fans say that they expected Upendra would host the show for two days and were excited to see him on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Earlier some sources from BBK said that if they fail to bring a host for the weekend episode they will plan the weekend with tasks.