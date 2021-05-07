Kannada Bigg Boss: These Two Contestants In Danger Zone

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is getting interesting by the day with all the drama happening inside the house. The show has become talk of the town since day one.

All the contestants are giving their best to impress the viewers. With just two days left for tenth-week eviction and the nominated contestants are--Aravind KP, Divya S, Manju, Prashanth S, and Priyanka Thimmesh.

If the ongoing buzz is to be believed, Aravind KP is in the safe zone, while Divya S and Priyanka T are in the danger zone. According to the voting results, Divya S and Priyanka T have secured a lower percentage of votes. Netizens say that they want to eliminate Divya S so that Manju can start playing his game again.

A few BBK viewers are asking Colors Kanada to evict both Divya S and Priyanka T from the house via double elimination this week. If Divya U comes back to the glass house this weekend then we can say for sure the elimination process will take place. Let us wait and watch what Colors Kannada has planned this weekend.