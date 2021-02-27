Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Asked Colors Kannada To Look For Replacement

Kichcha Sudeep is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada. While there have been a lot of celebrities who have come and gone as contestants, one person who has remained constant and unchanged is most certainly the show host Kichcha Sudeep. There have been several seasons so far and the most-watched Kannada TV reality show is all set to enter the eighth season.

Bigg Boss show organizers have been promoting the show extensively before the grand opening night on Sunday. During one such press meet, Kichcha Sudeep revealed that he kind of backed off from the Kannada Bigg Boss show and considered the option of quitting it after Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. He confessed that that particular season really stressed him and at one point, Sudeep even asked Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundakal to look for a replacement as he had made up his mind to quit the show. However, the channel somehow convinced Sudeep to stay on and that's when he remained as host for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

As per Parameshwar Gundakal, Kichcha Sudeep thoroughly enjoyed the season as he even sent goodies to contestants week after week. Now just that, he would even cook for all the contestants and send them home-cooked food to the Bigg Boss house.

Not only Colors Kannada, even Bigg Boss viewers are glad that Kichcha Sudeep stayed back as the host. Most of them feel that there can never be another actor who could pull off the Bigg Boss show so effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants have been quarantined in hotels across Bengaluru. They would be required to go through another round of final screening for coronavirus before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Colors Kannada will reveal the names of BBK8 contestants in the pilot episode on the grand opening night on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 tomorrow at 6 pm. So, stay tuned for updates.