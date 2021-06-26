Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe

The first week of Bigg Bog Kannada 8 second innings is all set to end today, and the second week is going to begin from Sunday. The second innings is more interesting than the first, and viewers are enjoying all the fun in the episodes being telecast by Colors Kannada.

Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants in the house are trying their best to bag the BBK8 trophy. However, Bigg Boss is assigning tough tasks from day one. It appears the show runners have changed the game strategy of the housemates who re-entered the house with a clear plan in mind.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss assigned contestants a task called Kurchi Politics (politics of seat), which required the contestants to sit on the chair as long as possible. They were not allowed to get up for any reason, including using the restroom. Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi and Nidhi Subaiah participated in the task, while the remaining contestants played other tasks. Vaishnavi gave up after 24 hours, Nidhi after 35 hours, Shamanth after 36 hours, and Priyanka Thimmesh. Manju Pavagada and Prashanth Sambargi, on the other hand, continued to sit.

Today's promo released by Colors Kannada shows the pain experienced by Manju and Prashanth because of sitting on the chair for long. Yet they refuse to get up from their seats. As a result, BBK viewers are eager to see who will win the Kurchi Politics task. Who do you think it is? Will it be Manju or Prashanth S?