Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 Will Have 17 Contestants With Emotionally Testing Situations

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is going take over the TV screens from this weekend. There are strong speculations about many celebrities names who are now going to participate in the show. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is all set to begin this Sunday with a grand opening event. In a press conference, The show’s director Parameshwar Gundkal until Thursday was unable to confirm whether there will be 15 or 17 contestants in the house on the opening night.

Talking about the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada, “With a new brand ethos, ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’, Colors Kannada, aptly summarized the channel’s refreshed and a strengthened spirit. Colors Kannada has always been ahead of the curve in the entertainment space and we are the early prime time leaders in five slots. With each season of Bigg Boss we had something new to offer and this season will be no exception. The 17 contestants living under the Bigg Boss roof, will find themselves in a variety of emotionally testing and physically challenging situations. We aim to surpass the previous season in terms of quality content and advertiser interest. With Sudeep resuming his mantle as the host, the entertainment factor is only going to multiply from here.”

Kichcha Sudeep said, “I have been associated with the show for the past seven seasons and with every season it not only continues to surprise the viewers but also me. As we get used to the new normal, I’m glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you.”