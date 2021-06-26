Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8: Vaishnavi, Aravind KP Gang Up, Details Inside

Kichcha Sudeep's TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second innings is grabbing all the attention. The contestants in the house are doing their best to keep BBK viewers entertained. It is worth mentioning here that BBK participants who did not do well in the first innings are giving a tough fight to the strong contenders in the second innings. It is apparent that few of the contestants have changed their game strategy and corrected the mistakes they committed in the first innings.

As we all know, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Divya U have been close to each other since day one of the BBK8 first innings. BBK viewers always loved their bond and friendship. The channel has aired a new promo in which, Aravind KP plays a prank on Vaishnavi and Divya U in the middle of the night when all the contestants are sleeping. Aravind wakes up Vaishnavi and Divya U and hides under their bed. They later see Aravind. It looks like ArVIYA fans enjoyed the promo of Divya U and Aravind KP.

