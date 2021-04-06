Kannada Bigg Boss: No Real Bonding, Every Contestant Playing Individual Game, Feel BBK8 Viewers

Netizens say in Bigg Boss season 8 Kannada there are no real friendships at all. All the contestants sit and talk about other contestants behind their back. They say everyone is playing their own individual game. No contestant should be trusted as they are playing selfishly.

Some of the netizens believed that it is good to play individual games and some say there will be no entertainment if they play individually. But some jodies like Arvind Kp and Divya U, Manju and Divya S are entertaining BBK8 fans. Prashant S and Chadrachud are entertaining by their gossips regarding other contestants.