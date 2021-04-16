Kannada Bigg Boss No Elimination This Week On BBK, Here's Why

As Kichcha Sudeep is not hosting this weekend's episode of BBK8, viewers are guessing that there will be no elimination. Fans are saying the makers might entertain one episode with the guest host and another episode with a task. But it is not yet confirmed officially. According to a source, the channel is planning on bringing a special guest for the weekend episode. In case that doesn’t happen, they will continue with the regular tasks.

