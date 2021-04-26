Kannada Bigg Boss Housemates Target Prashanth Sambargi, Send Him To Jail

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is getting better by the day. The popular reality show on TV has grabbed eyeballs and all the episodes are ruling the TRP charts. In the recent promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Bigg Boss is seen asking contestants to talk name a housemate who put up the worst performance in the week (kalape).



All the contestants start complaining about Prashanth Sambargi's behavior. Aravind KP says that Prashanth S always resorts to personal attacks which have to stop and he has to mend his ways. Prashanth justifies saying nobody really bothers about what triggered his behaviour. Divya Uruduga, Chandrachud, and Manju too chime in and share the same views about Prashanth. While Chamdrchud talks about omelette fight. Prasanth S replies to all the housemates saying that everyone is just talks about what they think is right and never really give their statements a thought. As a majority of housemates corner Prashanth S and target him, Bigg Boss sends him to jail. We see Prashanth behind the bars.

Netizens say that there is no doubt that all the housemates are targeting Prashanth S. They are also of the view that Prashanth may get sympathy from the audience this week since the entire house is targeting him. Some point out Aravind KP's opinion and wonder why is he launching a personal attack on Prashanth Sambargi.

To know what happened later, watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on Colors Kannada tonight.