Kannada Bigg Boss Has New Fan Group, Meet Arnavi For Aravind and Vaishnavi

The most loved Jodi of Bigg Boss Kanada Season 8 is undoubtedly Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Aravind and Divya U have got a huge fan following on the social media platforms. They also hold a record for having the highest number of fan pages on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. It is known that Aravind KP and Divya U are the most popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants in season 8. The popularity of the two contestants on social media have soared to an all time high and it is only growing. There are many fan pages named Arviya and Araviya, thanks to Aravind and Divya's bonding on the show.

Now, wait! This article is not about them. As we all know, Vaishnavi and Aravind KP are good friends in the BBK house. Fans of Aravind and Vaishnavi have created a video of them that is now trending on Twitter. Now, it seems that there is a new fan page called Arnavi, meaning Aravind KP and Vaishnavi. Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Divya Uruduga share a good bond in BBK house since day one of the first innings.

Colors Kannada's most watched game show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings, has captured the hearts of millions of BBK viewers. It won't be wrong to say that BBK second innings is way more popular than the previous ones and unique in more ways than one.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.