Kannada Bigg Boss Elimination: Contestants Nominated in 6th Week

Bigg Boss Kannada has entered into its sixth week. The show has seen contestants displaying emotions, fighting, and playing dramas. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants witnessed open nominations procedure. It appears that the equation between all the contestants will be changed with the open nomination procedure.

BBK8 sixth-week nominated contestants are Nidhi, Shamanth, Prashanth, Arvind, Divya S, Subha, and Rajeev. Raghu was saved again from the nomination, says BBK netizens. They also trolled him saying Raghu cannot play a single task properly. They are also applauding Arvind for playing the task well.

Earlier, Bigg Boss gave Shankar Aswath a superpower while he was leaving the BB house. The Bigg Boss asked Shankar to nominate a contestant directly to the danger zone, Nidhi got nominated directly. BBK8 fans say that Manju has made a very smart move to nominate top four performers Rajeev, Divya U, Arvind and Divya S.