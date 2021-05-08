Kannada Bigg Boss to Deliver Shocking News to Contestants Tomorrow

Kannada Bigg Boss 8 is finally going the way Malayalam TV reality show went. Last year, Malayalam Bigg Boss was called off midway as Coronavirus virus cases soared in Kerala. Now, this is happening in Karnataka as well.

Sakshipost was the first to predict that Colors Kannada will wind up the show midway and we were right. Given the pandemic situation, it was inevitable. Now, we have heard it from the horse's mouth.

Colors Kannada Business Parameshwar Gundkal took to social media to reveal the news. He stated that even though contestants inside the house were much safer as they were isolated from the outside world, the channel was forced to draw the curtains given the concerns raised outside.

It may be recalled that there was a lot of social media outcry over Bigg Boss Kannada running when all the other shows had been called off and shooting of movies and serials had come to an end. Giving in to pressure, Colors Kannada which airs the most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has decided to stop the show. The news will be delivered to the unsuspecting contestants in the Sunday episode tomorrow.

Tomorrow will mark the end of Colors Kannada's most watched TV reality show Bigg Boss and there will be no winner this season.