Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants Who Get Lucky in Every Elimination Episode

Kicha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town on social media. Bigg Boss Kannada viewers are praying for Sudeep to recover soon. On the other hand, a section of audience are urging makers to bring in Sudeep this weekend as they are missing him badly.

They are complaining that they are unable to watch the weekend episodes without him. In the latest episode of BBK8, Rajeev was evicted from the house and his fans were hurt by his elimination. They are now urging the show makers to bring him back on the show. We don’t know whether the makers will give in to the people's pulse, but we have chosen two lucky contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

Any wild guesses? As per social media buzz, Raghu and Prashanth are the luckiest contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. They say that these two contestants have been surviving in the house without showing any performance. Raghu became the captain of the house last week and no one can nominate him for this week's eviction.

He will reach the tenth week of the show. While coming to Prashanth, he may get nominated for this week's elimination. Luckily, show organisers have been saving him from every elimination week after week. Now, he has reached the ninth week effortlessly, and we reckon the stars are working in his favor. Now, add to the list is Raghu too who is being seen as being lucky.