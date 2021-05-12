Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants Bid Goodbye to BBK8 Viewers

Bigg Boss is perhaps the best reality show in any language because it entertains the audience and also triggers talks and debates on each and every contestant inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house. The crew members and the channel go all out to win the hearts of the audience with creative promos.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was also a huge success, with viewers being entertained by high drama, emotions, and fights between contestants in the house. Yes, in between, the show got boring as Sudeep who became ill, could not host the weekend episode. Yet the audience did not miss the chance to watch the episodes on Vootlive.

The show makers decided to wind up the BBK8 due to a huge rise in the number of COVID cases across the state. Besides, the Karnataka government imposed a full lockdown. So, for nearly four weeks, there was no host to guide the contestants. Neither was any elimination except for one week where Rajeev was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The final episode of BBK8 has left viewers and contestants in tears. When the contestants got to know the situation outside the house, all of them broke down. However, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 did give contestants a feel good ending amid the pandemic blues.