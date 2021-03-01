Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants 2021: Colors To Finalize BBK8 Participants Just Before Grand Opening, Here's Why

Kannada Bigg Boss Contestants 2021! Who are the celebrities who will be taking part in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 which will start airing on Colors Kannada from tomorrow? Well, this question has been on the viewers' minds for long now. The channel has been very tight-lipped about the names of contestants. Even though the promotional activities for the most watched Kannada TV reality show has begun in full swing, Colors Kannada has been highly secretive about the names of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants.

During a recently held press meet, Kannada Bigg Boss director and Colors Kannada Business head Parameshwar Gundkal made it clear that the names of contestants were not being revealed as the channel had set strict norms in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

During a press meet, Parameshwar Gundakal said that the channel had put all the pandemic precautionary measures in place and even though some 17 celebrities have been shortlisted to be Kannada Bigg Boss contestants for 2021 episodes, he would not be able to confirm the names as they had been kept in isolation as part of the protocol. He also said that the contestants had been put through RT-PCR tests on two occasions and will be screened again in the final round before being cleared. Only celebrities who test negative will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 house.

BBK8 is one of the hugely awaited TV shows this year and Colors Kannada is going all out to give maximum publicity ahead of the show's grand opening on February 28.

Unlike previous seasons, Kannada Bigg Boss show makers have not allowed any commoners to take part in the show this time around. However, as per Parameshwar himself, who threw some hints about celebrities, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants have been drawn from all walks of life including small screen, politics, sports and Tik Tok. So any guesses who are all going to be part of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Sandalwood actor and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep interacts with Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundakal during an interaction with the media.