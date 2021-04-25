Kannada Bigg Boss 9th Week Elimination: Contestants With Highest and Least Votes

The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has successfully completed nine weeks and entering into the tenth week. BBK fans are enjoying all the dramas and fights inside the glass house. And the contestants in the Bigg Boss house are entertaining the small screen viewers with their game. Talking about the nominated contestants for the ninth-week eviction--Raghu, Rajeev, Manju, Vaishnavi, Divya S and Prashanth Sambargi are on the list.

Do you want to know which contestant has got the highest voting? If you haven't guessed it by now, it's BBK viewer's favourite contestant Vaishnavi. The TV serial actress is said to have earned the highest number of votes this week. On the other hand, Raghu and Rajeev have got the least votes. Netizens are in a total dilemma over this week's elimination because there is no weak contestant in the nomination list of this week.

They are wishing that the show makers cancel the elimination round for this week. BBK fans don't want the strong contestants of the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 to leave the house. Let's see what happens.