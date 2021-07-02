Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Top 5 Contestants Should Watch Out For Shamanth

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 has been hitting the headlines for various reasons. All Bigg Boss viewers of Kannada 8 have a fair idea of the winner's name this season. People are desperate to see the show get over so they can know whether their prediction about the winner will come true or not.

To know the actual winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, we have to wait for another three weeks for Sudeep to officially announce the contestant's name. A hot debate is underway on social media over who will be the winner and the five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Obviously, Aravind KP will be the frontrunner to clinch the title of the show.

On the other hand, the latest we hear is another name. As per latest buzz Shamanth Bro Gowda may dethrone other contestants as he is getting more spotlight for his positivity in the game.

Yes, Shamanth has quietly won the hearts of BBK viewers silently his fair game and fun attitude in the house. Netizens predict that Shamanth might make it into the top five, if he continues to play game in the same spirit.

But we are curious to know your thoughts. What do you think, readers? Does Shamanth have what it takes to beat the likes of Divya Suresh or Chakravarthy to book a berth in the top five of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8? Please do let us know your views in the comments section below.