Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Second Innings First Week Likely to Have Double Or Triple Eliminations?

Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Second Innings First Week Might Have Double Or Triple Elimination?

Looks like Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings is making all the right noises on social media. The noise is loud and clear and drawing the attention of BBK viewers. Last night, the show went on air and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was back to his host duties and was seen sending all the contestants one by one safely back into the Kannada Bigg Boss house. We already told you that the show runners, Colors Kannada, has erected a huge set for Bigg Boss in Bidadi's Innovative Film City on the ourskirts of Bengaluru.

The fact that the pilot episode was a marathon one is enough to show that the prepartions had begun long before. Bigg Boss viewers can't thank Colors Kannada and Sudeep enough for deciding to resume the show, as they were desperately waiting to see their favourite contestants back on the show. They were as disappointed as the contestants over the show being suspended midway when things were actually getting interesting.

No doubt, Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are happy about it. But, some of them are a bit depressed as host Sudeep clearly mentioned that the show will end in 28 days. Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale is expected to place in last week of July. If makers are really planning to end the show in July, how are they going to eliminate 12 contestants in a span of four weeks? Echoes are being heard on social media about the show runners planning multiple eliminations. If our guess is right and to be able to have five finalists in the grand finale, two or even three contestants ,ay have to be eliminated every weekend.

Colors Kannada may have double elimination. Seven contestants will get evicted before the grand finale and the other five contestants will reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Who do you think will emerge as winner and runner up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Let us know in the comments section below. Watch this space for all the updates.