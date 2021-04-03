Kannada Bigg Boss 8: Prashanth Sambargi Safe Fifth Week Elimination Round

Kannada Bigg Boss 8: Vaaradha Kathe Kichchana Jothe started off with host Sudeep discussing the performance of all the contestants this week. This week also saw the wild card entry of Chakravarthy Chandrachud. Interestingly, while netizens kept saying that his entry would mean Prashanth Sambargi would walk out of the show as he seemed a little unsettled with the new entrant.

However, all their predictions and calculations seem to have gone wrong ith Bigg Boss saving Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Prashanth Sambargi Safe from eviction.

Yes. You read that right! Prashanth Sambargi is out of danger zone. Now, it would be interesting to see which contestant will get evicted tomorrow in the episode Super Sunday with Sudeep.